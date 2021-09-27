MPD: 17-year-old hits victim multiple times causing loss of consciousness

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 17-year-old suspect hit a victim in the head multiple times causing the victim to lose consciousness early Saturday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, two people were on the 400 block of State Street at about 2 a.m. when a verbal argument turned physical.

The suspect struck the victim in the head multiple times in the head and the victim was transported to a hospital following loss of consciousness.

The suspect was booked into the Dane County Jail for substantial battery and disorderly conduct.

