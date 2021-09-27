Advertisement

Multiple buildings hit with gunfire, eight shell casings found on Madison’s west side

Witnesses state the driver was a large built Black male who was yelling prior to them hearing the shots fired.
Shell casings on the ground (Source: WALB)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police officers discovered multiple buildings were hit with gunfire and also found eight shell casings Friday evening on Madison’s west side.

At about 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Theresa Terrace after receiving multiple reports of gunshots. Callers also reported seeing a car leaving the area following the shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers noticed buildings were struck, as well as eight shell casings, according to MPD. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345.

