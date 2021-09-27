Packers lead 49ers 17-7 at the half

SAN FRANCISCO, California (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers lead the San Francisco 49ers 17-7 at halftime.

The Packers offense got going early in the first quarter, scoring on their first drive of the game. Mason Crosby would kick a 54-yard field goal to put the Packers up in the first 3-0.

On Green Bay’s second drive they would efficiently move the ball down the field, with a seven-play scoring drive capped by a one-yard Davante Adams touchdown to make it 10-0.

Right before the half at 2nd & goal Aaron Rodgers would hand it off to Aaron Jones who powers it in from three-yards out to make it 17-0 Packers. That was Jones’ fifth touchdown of the season, the running back with an impressive four touchdowns in Green Bay’s victory over Detroit last week.

With two seconds on the clock before the half, the 49ers bring in Trey Lance who powers the ball into the end zone from the one-yard line to make it 17-7.

So far Rodgers is 16/18 for 184 yards and one touchdown, while Jimmy Garoppolo is 10/18 for 91 yards and one interception.

