A Quiet Week Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A quiet week of weather is expected for southern Wisconsin as we head toward the beginning of October. High pressure will be building in from the north today. This ridge will bring lots of sunshine to the region for today and tomorrow. Temperatures will be above average with highs reaching the lower 80s for much of southern Wisconsin. Wind will become northerly but will remain fairly light in the 5 to 10 mph range. Above average temperatures are expected to continue through the week with highs mostly in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The only chance of rain this week will be Saturday.

Lots of sunshine and warm temperatures are coming up this week. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. High 81. Wind: Becoming North 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 52. Wind: Northeast 5-10.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 79.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 83.

