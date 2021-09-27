Advertisement

Single Vehicle crash on East Washington Ave. second crash within 2 days

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another vehicle has crashed on East Washington Ave., making it the second crash on the roadway in two days.

According to Dane County Dispatch, the crash occurred at the intersection of East Washington Ave. and Zeier Rd., near the McDonalds.

Madison PD and EMS are currently responding to the scene.

Officials have not released information on any injuries due to the crash.

This is a developing story.

