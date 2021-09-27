Advertisement

Summertime Temperatures This Week

October Starts Friday
Warm Temps
Warm Temps
By Brian Doogs
Published: Sep. 27, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A backdoor cold front slides through the area this evening. This will quickly drop temperatures from the 80s into the 60s and to around 50 by early Tuesday. No rain is expected, although a few clouds and wind shift will be noted.

High pressure will dominate for much of the week with abundant sunshine and well above normal temperatures. Highs will run into the upper 70s to lower 80s. The good news is that humidity levels will be on the lower side. overnight lows will generally be into the middle 50s.

Our next weathermaker arrives by the end of the week and into the weekend. This will slowly introduce rain chances. Temperatures will also start to slowly slide off, although widely remaining above normal.

