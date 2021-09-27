Sun Prairie to celebrate expansion of Sunshine Place, Emergency Food Pantry

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine Place, a Sun Prairie community resource center, is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate their newly expanded facilities.

According to Sunshine Place, the new facilities are home to the Sunshine Place and Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry; two resources that offer support for individuals and families in need in Sun Prairie and northeastern Dane County.

Sunshine Place, in collaboration with Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, worked to secure funding for the three-phase capital campaign, #ActofKindnessSP. The funds were provided by community members and businesses, as well as grants from Dane County and the City of Sun Prairie.

“We are incredibly grateful to our community for their support of our #ActofKindnessSP campaign that allowed us to complete this expansion,” Sunshine Place Executive Director Ann Maastricht said. “The community’s passion for Sunshine Place and investment in its future continue to amaze and inspire me.”

The expansion provides additional accessible parking, increased storage space for the Food Pantry and added program and office space, Sunshine Place said.

The invite-only ceremony will feature a ribbon cutting as well as remarks from Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser and Sunshine Place Executive Director Ann Maastright.

In addition to the ceremony, Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry will host an outdoor community outreach event, Sunshine Place said. An outdoor market, COVID vaccine clinic and opportunities to learn about free services will be available to attendees.

For more information on the project, visit sunshineplace.org.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.