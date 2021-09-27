Two women killed in crash in Eau Claire, both victims local

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — Police say two people have died in a crash in Eau Claire. Two vehicles sustained severe damage in a collision Sunday about 1:30 p.m.

The occupant of one vehicle, 81-year-old Elaine Lambrecht was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

An occupant of the other vehicle had to be extricated and was taken to a hospital where she later died. That woman has been identified as 61-year-old Mary Socha.

Both victims were from Eau Claire.

