Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Week recognizes growers, farmers

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Week kicks off on Monday, Sept. 27, recognizing the work of growers, farmers, and producers in Wisconsin, and encouraging people to participate in agritourism.

Agritourism is the combination of agriculture and tourism, and includes activities such as visiting an apple orchard or pumpkin patch, going to a vineyard or winery, and visiting farms. Through agricultural tourism, consumers can see firsthand where their food comes from, connect with producers, and learn more about the agricultural industry.

Hinchley’s Dairy Farm Tours in Cambridge is family owned and operated, and offers tours of the property to allow people to get a deeper understanding of the dairy industry.

“It is so very important that we are opening our doors to share what we are doing with the community, our family, or friends, our neighbors, people we don’t even know coming out to see what we do and how we do it,” said owner Tina Hinchley.

At Hinchley’s, visitors can milk a cow, learn more about the milking process, see other animals, and take a ride in their wagon. Hinchley also said it’s important for people to understand what it is farmers do, and the processes they go through. For example, Hinchley’s farm uses robotic milkers, complete with technology to monitor the cow’s health.

“I think a lot of times, having this experience is an eye opening experience for many people,” she said. “They don’t realize first off how big cows are, how much milk they can make. We have cows that can produce 18 gallons of milk a day. About sustainability, about how very important and how passionate every dairy farmer is about caring for their cows, but also caring for the land and the water, and our air. It’s all around us and everybody that comes out can see and feel the passion that we have for everything here.”

According to the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association, there are about 65,000 farms in the state, and the agricultural sector accounts for about 12% of jobs across the state.

Governor Tony Evers declared Wisconsin Agricultural Week from Sept. 27 through Oct. 3.

