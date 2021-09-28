Average number of COVID-19 cases drops in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The average number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has been falling for the past week.

The state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that the seven-day rolling average for new cases has consistently dropped each day since Sept. 20, now sitting at 2,526. This is a 13% decrease from the previous week.

The Department of Health Services reports 3,041 new cases on Tuesday. The state has hit 721,872 cases since the start of the pandemic.

While COVID-19 cases have decreased recently, deaths soared on Tuesday.

Data show 34 Wisconsinites have died Tuesday from this virus, which is the most recorded since Feb 3. Since the start of the pandemic, 7,962 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19.

Wisconsin Hospital Association data indicate 1,109 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, which is 14 more from the day before. There are 14 fewer people in ICUs, with the total now falling to 323.

Hospital bed counts in northern Wisconsin are very slim Tuesday. Two regions, Fox Valley and Northeast Wisconsin, show zero intermediate care beds are immediately available. There are three ICU beds and 11 ICU beds in the Fox Valley region and Northeast, respectively.

South Central Wisconsin currently shows 17 ICU beds open out of 266 total, while there are only three intermediate care beds available out of the 241 total.

Wisconsin men hit new COVID-19 vaccine milestone

Half of all Wisconsin men have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series Tuesday, state health officials note.

According to DHS’ COVID-19 dashboard, half of men have completed their vaccine series and 56.7% of women have too. Women passed the halfway mark back on July 1.

In all of the state, 56.6% of residents have received at least their first dose and 53.6% have completed their vaccine series. Nearly six in 10 Wisconsin women have received at least their first dose.

The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered week to week to residents has continued to fluctuate, with 47,145 administered last week.

You would have to go back to the week of July 25 to find a lower number of shots given out, as numbers have stayed above 50,000, even topping 71,000 the week of Aug. 29, since.

So far this week, DHS reports 5,229 shots were administered.

