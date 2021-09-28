Advertisement

Chocolate lab stolen during residential burglary on Madison’s east side

Homeowners told police that a laptop, cell phone, purse and the family dog "Doyle" was taken...
(Madison Police Department)
By Sasha VanAllen
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison family is searching for their family dog, after it was stolen from their home in an early morning burglary.

The Madison Police Department says officers responded around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday morning for a report of a residential burglary, on the 3300 block of Basil Drive.

Homeowners told police that a laptop, cell phone, purse and the family dog “Doyle” was taken from the home.

Officials say, Doyle is a chocolate lab wearing a red collar with no tags and is approximately 15 or 16 weeks old.

Several items were later recovered from a damaged, stolen vehicle believed to have been driven by the suspects. However, the family dog is still missing and the suspects remain at large.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

