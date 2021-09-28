Advertisement

Court denies Dylann Roof’s request for new appellate hearing

FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, N.C. Attorneys for the federal government have opposed Roof's request for a new appellate hearing, arguing that the South Carolina man was properly convicted and sentenced for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black congregation.(Source: AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Dylann Roof has lost the next phase of his appeal, with a federal court turning down his request for a new hearing to challenge his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation.

That order was issued Monday by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

In 2017, Roof became the first person in the U.S. sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.

Authorities have said he opened fire during the closing prayer of a Bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, raining down dozens of bullets on those assembled.

Roof’s lawyers have argued he shouldn’t have been allowed to represent himself during the sentencing phase of his trial.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post
Madison Mom worried for son’s safety after school fight at East High School
Four ambulances called to Sun Prairie crash
COVID-19 cases rise in Wisconsin children

Latest News

In remarks before Congress, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley calls the 20-year war in...
Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a ‘strategic failure’
Wisconsin Assembly approves bill requiring civics education
Cursive requirements being debated at the Capitol
Teaching cursive would be required under Wisconsin bill
Grant Co. cow injured after colliding with vehicle, driver uninjured
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County,...
Maryland newspaper gunman gets more than 5 life prison terms