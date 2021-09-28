Advertisement

Darlington man arrested over possession of child pornagraphy

Jesus Emanuel Utrera-Avendano, age 20, of Darlington, was arrested and booked into the...
Jesus Emanuel Utrera-Avendano, age 20, of Darlington, was arrested and booked into the Lafayette County Jail for possession of child pornography.(WMTV)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man from Darlington has been arrested and booked into the Lafayette County Jail for possession of child pornography.

According to the Darlington Police Department, a search warrant was executed at a Main Street residence at 7:15 a.m. Monday morning.

As a result of the investigation, 20-year-old Jesus Emanuel Utrera-Avendano was taken into custody for possession of child pornography.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice assisted with executing the search warrant.

Avendano remains in the Lafayette County Jail pending future court proceedings.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
Four ambulances called to Sun Prairie crash
COVID-19 cases rise in Wisconsin children

Latest News

Proposed shelter location
City Council passes resolutions to move forward with two east side homeless shelter locations
Video is spreading online of what appears to be a number of fights happening on the Madison...
MMSD sticking behind safety protocol plan after videos of fights spread
Madison Mom worried for son’s safety after school fight at East High School
Fitchburg teen connects with hundreds of WWII veterans via mail, phone & zoom
Fitchburg teen connects with hundreds of WWII veterans via mail, phone & zoom