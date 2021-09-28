Darlington man arrested over possession of child pornagraphy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man from Darlington has been arrested and booked into the Lafayette County Jail for possession of child pornography.

According to the Darlington Police Department, a search warrant was executed at a Main Street residence at 7:15 a.m. Monday morning.

As a result of the investigation, 20-year-old Jesus Emanuel Utrera-Avendano was taken into custody for possession of child pornography.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice assisted with executing the search warrant.

Avendano remains in the Lafayette County Jail pending future court proceedings.

