Eligible Dane Co. residents encouraged to get Pfizer COVID-19 booster

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Those who are eligible to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot are encouraged Tuesday by Dane County health officials to set up their appointment.

The South Madison and East Washington COVID-19 clinics have appointments available, or Public Health Madison and Dane County says patients can reach out to their health care provider. People can get the booster six months after getting their second Pfizer dose.

People ages 65 and older, those who live in long-term care and those ages 50-64 with specific underlying medical conditions are all urged to get the booster.

PHMDC noted a booster shot is different from an additional dose. An extra vaccine dose is given to those whose body did not respond strongly enough to their vaccines, such as in those who are immunocompromised. A booster is meant for those who had a good immune response to the vaccine, but their protection has waned over time.

These people may also receive a booster:

People ages 18–49 years with certain underlying medical conditions

People ages 18–64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or institutional settings. First responders (health care workers, firefighters, police, staff at congregate care facilities) Education staff (teachers, support staff, childcare workers) Food and agriculture workers Manufacturing workers Corrections workers U.S. Postal Service workers Public transit workers Grocery store workers



PHMDC adds that those who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines should “be patient,” as they will likely need a booster but more data and studies are required.

