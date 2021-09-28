Advertisement

Evers calls GOP-ordered election probe a ‘boondoggle’

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2021 file photo, Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks outside...
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2021 file photo, Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks outside the state Capitol in Madison, Wisc. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer File)(Scott Bauer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is blasting a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election as a “$700,000 boondoggle” and says election clerks should be “lawyered up.”

Even more attention is being focused on Wisconsin and other states where Republicans are pursuing reviews of last year’s election after one in Arizona confirmed President Joe Biden’s win there. Biden also won in Wisconsin.

The investigation in Wisconsin is being led by retired conservative state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman.

He said in a video last week that the burden will be on local election clerks to prove the election was run fairly. Evers said Tuesday it was “a bit outrageous” to ask clerks to prove a negative.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

