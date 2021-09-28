Advertisement

Evers: ‘Unlikely’ he would OK maps based on current ones

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says it’s unlikely he will sign into law any maps drawn by the Republican-controlled Legislature that are based on the current ones, as GOP lawmakers say is their intention.

The Legislature is scheduled to approve guidelines Tuesday for drawing new political boundary lines that require making the new maps adhere as closely as possible to ones drawn a decade ago.

Those Republican-drawn maps enacted in 2011 solidified GOP majorities in the Legislature and have been identified as among the most gerrymandered in the country.

The Legislature is preparing to vote on new maps this year as part of the once-a-decade job of redistricting.

