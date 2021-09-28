Advertisement

Ex-juvenile court judge pleads guilty to child porn charges

A gavel.
A gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former juvenile court judge in Wisconsin has pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of distributing child pornography.

Brett Blomme, a onetime Milwaukee County children’s court judge, faces a minimum mandatory sentence of five years in prison on each count.

Sentencing is scheduled on Dec. 22.

The state Department of Justice began investigating the 39-year-old Blomme in February, investigators received a tip that Blomme had uploaded child pornography through the Kik messaging application 27 times in October and November.

Blomme faces seven counts of child porn possession in state court, although the federal plea deal is said to resolve all state and federal charges for “any known criminal conduct.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post
Madison Mom worried for son’s safety after school fight at East High School
Four ambulances called to Sun Prairie crash
COVID-19 cases rise in Wisconsin children

Latest News

Wisconsin Assembly approves bill requiring civics education
Cursive requirements being debated at the Capitol
Teaching cursive would be required under Wisconsin bill
Grant Co. cow injured after colliding with vehicle, driver uninjured
Average number of COVID-19 cases drops in Wisconsin