Falling tree kills Mount Hope man

Conley succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to the Grant County Coroner’s Office.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WOODMAN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A logging incident has led to the death of a 58-year-old man from Mount Hope.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Ronald Conley was cutting trees for firewood when a falling tree hit him.

Mount Hope Fire, Boscobel Fire, Boscobel EMS, West Grant First Responders, Woodman First Responders, Wisconsin DNR and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

