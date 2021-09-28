Falling tree kills Mount Hope man

WOODMAN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A logging incident has led to the death of a 58-year-old man from Mount Hope.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Ronald Conley was cutting trees for firewood when a falling tree hit him.

Conley succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to the Grant County Coroner’s Office.

Mount Hope Fire, Boscobel Fire, Boscobel EMS, West Grant First Responders, Woodman First Responders, Wisconsin DNR and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

