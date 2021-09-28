Advertisement

Feeling More Like Summer Than Fall

October Starts Friday
Summer Temps
Summer Temps(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure remains in control as we enjoy a very summer-like pattern through the end of the week. With abundant sunshine, highs will hang out in the upper 70s to lower 80s with overnight lows into the middle 50s. Clouds will start to return Thursday night and Friday morning ahead of our next weathermaker.

The next chance of a few showers will come by Friday afternoon and evening. The better chance of rain will hold off until the weekend. At that point, we will enter a much more active stretch of weather with daily chances of rain and thunder through early next week.

Temperatures will come back down to normal and then below normal by early next week where afternoon high temperatures will be only into the 60s.

