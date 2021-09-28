First drive-thru vet clinic opens in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A one-of-a-kind veterinary clinic in Sun Prairie is hoping to improve the experience of animals and pet owners alike.

Checkout Veterinary Clinic Drive-Thru Wellness Clinic in Sun Prairie held its grand opening celebration Saturday, claiming to be the only drive-thru wellness clinic for pets in the country.

Organizers say the clinic is now open after seven years of research, design and development.

Director of Administrative Services Marty Greer explained that they’re hoping to make routine immunizations and health concerns a less stressful experience, and noted the clinic is not meant for emergency visits.

“For as long as I’ve been a veterinarian, I’ve seen dogs and cats become anxious when they come in close contact with other animals or wait in a clinic’s closed rooms,” said Greer. “There’s no doubt about it, these are trying times, psychologically, for many animals.”

The clinic is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. It is located at 2710 Prairie Lakes Drive in Sun Prairie, across from Woodman’s.

