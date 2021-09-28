Fitchburg Police and Fire Commission select Alfonso Morales as Chief of Police

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fitchburg Police and Fire Commission (PFC) voted to hire Alfonso Morales as the next Chief of Police in Fitchburg Monday evening.

Morales and Vic Siebeneck, a captain in the Salt Lake City Police Department were the two finalists.

“We were fortunate to have a number of outstanding candidates for the position. The two finalists for the position are very qualified individuals and law enforcement officers.” the City of Fitchburg said in a Facebook post.

The selection process started in May 2021 and the PFC distributed a community survey to receive feedback throughout the process.

In addition to the survey, a community panel presentation, interview with the community and law enforcement leader as well as a meeting with the police officers in Fitchburg took place prior to the decision, the City said.

Morales was removed as Milwaukee’s Chief of Police last August over his handling of protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Morales ultimately sued the Department claiming he was not given due process. In early June he reached a settlement with the city.

The selection of the Chief of Police is one of the most significant responsibilities of the five members of the Police... Posted by City of Fitchburg, WI - Government on Monday, September 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.