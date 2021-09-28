Generac investing $53 million in Wisconsin operations

Advertisement

Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Power manufacturer Generac has announced plans to expand its presence in Wisconsin by adding 700 new jobs and investing $53 million in its operations.

The Waukesha-based Generac said demand for its generators and other power products is soaring due to an aging electricity grid and extreme weather.

Gov. Tony Evers described the announcement as “fantastic news for southeast Wisconsin and our entire state’s continued economic recovery” and called Generac a “great example of Wisconsin brand known across the globe.”

The state will provide $19 million in tax credits if Generac meets hiring and capital investment goals.

The company’s $53 million investment includes the recent expansion of its corporate operations into the Village of Pewaukee with the purchase of a new building, plus the creation of 700 new manufacturing and office jobs throughout the state by the end of 2024.

