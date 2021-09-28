Grant Co. cow injured after colliding with vehicle, driver uninjured

FENNIMORE, Wis. (WMTV) - A cow was injured Monday night after it collided with a car in Grant County, the sheriff’s office reports.

A man was driving around 10:10 p.m. south on Highway 61 in Fennimore, while a black angus beef cow was also standing in the road.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the driver struck the cow. The impact injured the cow, which went into the ditch along the highway.

Authorities say the cow’s owner later came to the scene and removed the cow.

The driver’s vehicle was heavily damaged, the sheriff’s office adds, and was removed from the scene by Terry’s Tire.

No other injuries were reported and no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.