Humpty Dumpty dumping statue stolen during Madison Art fair

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. released surveillance images of the two people suspected of stealing a statue of Humpty Dumpty sitting on a toilet from the Art Fair on the Square over the weekend.

According to MPD’s initial report, the vendor reported the bronze statue, valued at $1,400, was stolen Saturday during the fair. She told investigators two men had lingered near her stand while she was setting up.

After stepping away from the stand briefly, the vendor, who traveled to Madison from out-of-state, returned to find both the statue and the suspects gone, the report stated. Investigators tracked down surveillance video that showed them leaving with the statue.

The Madison Police Dept. released these images of the two suspects in the theft of a statue depicting Humpty Dumpty on a toilet from the Art Fair on the Square, in Madison, on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Madison Police Dept.)

MPD is asking the public for assistance identifying the two individuals, one of whom they believe is a student who lives near downtown and recently turned 21.

Anyone with information about the theft or the suspects is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or going online to p3tips.com.

