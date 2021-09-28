At least one dead in I-39 crash near Portage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol confirmed at least one person died in a Tuesday afternoon crash that caused long delays for southbound drivers on I-39 in Columbia Co.

Few details about the wreck have been released at this point as crews are still on the scene.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. just past Portage and near where the Interstate joins with I-90/94.

All southbound lanes are blocked, authorities said, however traffic is still able to get by using the shoulder of the highway.

No information about the number of people who were hurt or killed in the wreck has been released.

This story is still developing. NBC15 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

