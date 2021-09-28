Oakwood Fruit Farm navigates the challenges of the 2021 fall season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For over 100 years, the Oakwood Fruit Farm has churned out apples every fall.

From mid-August to November, the farm opens its doors to the Richland Center community and anyone willing to make the trip out to the spot in Western Wisconsin. The farm hosts over 20 varieties of apples and a wealth of apple pastries. The farm also ships out thousands of apples to stores and shops across the country, supplying a little sweet to places across the U.S.

Over the years, the farm has had to contend with plenty of challenges, and this year is no different.

The 2021 apple harvest is down 30 percent from last year, partly due to a dry summer in 2020 and cooler temps near the end of spring just a few months ago.

Fewer apples mean Oakwood Fruit Farm will be able to send out as many apples as in years past.

As the farm ramped up for the short busy season, another challenge was a labor shortage. Staff handpicked each apple at Oakwood, but the number of pickers decreased by over 50 percent this year.

That means more work for the staff and owners of the family-owned farm ahead of the fall season that keeps them working seven days a week.

But owner Judy Alvin says it is all worth it because of the loyal customer base returning each year.

“We have people that come in and say, ‘My grandma brought me here, and now I’m taking my grandchildren here,’” said Alvin. “That’s what makes all the hard work worth it, and it is those loyal customers that keep us afloat through any challenges.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.