Picture of Iowa high school football player helping rival goes viral

(KCRG) - A picture of an Iowa high school football player helping a rival has spread across the internet.

On September 3, Mario Hoefer, a Charles City High School senior, saw New Hampton junior Carter Steinlage go down during the fourth quarter with a leg cramp.

GMA3 reports Hoefer went over and helped him stretch out his leg.

“It hurt,” Steinlage told GMA3. “I was yelling, screaming in pain, Mario just came over and started stretching me out. I’m glad. I just thought it was a nice thing, especially since the pain was going away.”

Hoefer said his coach and teammates yelled for him to join the huddle, but he said he knew he needed to help his opponent.

“I just feel like it is best to have your opponent at their best,” Hoefer said. “It just makes me look better if I help him up and then do something good against my opponent.”

Charles City ended up winning the game over New Hampton, 14-0.

The players say since that moment, they have been keeping in touch.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.