Police: Dozens of shots fired between two vehicles in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fitchburg Police Department says two vehicles fired multiple rounds of shots at each other Monday night.

According to officials and witness statements, dozens of shots were fired within the 4400 and 4500 blocks of Sentinel Pass around 9:00 p.m. Monday.

The shooting was between two vehicles as they drove through the neighborhood.

There are no reports of injuries and no one has been arrested. Officials are actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608)270-4300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014 or by visiting P3Tips.com

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.