Police investigate reports of possible shots fired on Madison’s west side

(NBC15)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating reports of possible shots fired on Madison’s west side Monday night.

Dane County Dispatch says just before 7:00 p.m. they received the report of possible shots fired near the 2000 block of Harley Drive.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt or if there are any damages.

This incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

