Police need help identifying homicide victim found near UW-Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say they are investigating a homicide after a body was found at the entrance of a trail system near the campus of UW-Green Bay on the city’s east side.

Investigators are still working to identify the victim. They’re asking for the public to help.

The victim is identified as:

Light skinned male

Age: 20-30s

Short dark hair, trimmed beard

Medium build

About 6′

If you know the victim, call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867) or visit www.432stop.com

About 12:30 a.m., police received a call that there was a suspicious situation going on on the border of the campus and city property. UWGB Police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office had responded to a report of a fire and found a body.

Green Bay Police Department Capt. Ben Allen says the investigators do not believe the public is in immediate danger. Investigators have not identified a person of interest.

UWGB Police say there is no known danger to campus. They area asking people to avoid the area. The northeast side of the trail will likely be closed for several hours for investigation.

The medical examiner’s office from Madison is assisting the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office, WBAY reports. A pathologist conducted a crime scene investigation.

