Senate Republicans to vote on Evers’ cabinet confirmations

Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the state Senate are set to take confirmation votes on four of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ cabinet secretaries.

Such confirmation votes once were a pro forma courtesy but they’ve morphed into another partisan battleground after Evers defeated incumbent Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2018.

The Senate is scheduled to vote Tuesday on:

  • Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson;
  • Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Secretary Missy Hughes;
  • Safety and Professional Services Secretary Dawn Crim; and
  • Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Randy Romanski.

Not on the list is Sandra Naas, Evers’ pick to replace Natural Resources Board Chairman Fred Prehn.

