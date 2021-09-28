Tree trimmer killed in Dane Co. after truck’s bucket touches power line

PLEASANT SPRINGS, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County tree trimmer was killed Tuesday when the bucket he was standing in came into contact with a power line.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies were called around 12:20 p.m. to the 2300 block of Williams Point Drive in Pleasant Springs for a seriously injured man.

They discovered a tree-trimming service was using a bucket truck in the area, when it touched a power line.

EMS officials took the man to UW Hospital where he later died.

The sheriff’s office said OSHA has been contacted. The Dane County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy on the individual and release the person’s identity after their family is notified and the autopsy is complete.

The sheriff’s office did not note what company the employee worked for.

