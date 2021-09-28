Advertisement

Tree trimmer killed in Dane Co. after truck’s bucket touches power line

EMS officials took the man to UW Hospital where he later died.
(KEYC Photo)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT SPRINGS, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County tree trimmer was killed Tuesday when the bucket he was standing in came into contact with a power line.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies were called around 12:20 p.m. to the 2300 block of Williams Point Drive in Pleasant Springs for a seriously injured man.

They discovered a tree-trimming service was using a bucket truck in the area, when it touched a power line.

EMS officials took the man to UW Hospital where he later died.

The sheriff’s office said OSHA has been contacted. The Dane County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy on the individual and release the person’s identity after their family is notified and the autopsy is complete.

The sheriff’s office did not note what company the employee worked for.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post
Madison Mom worried for son’s safety after school fight at East High School
Four ambulances called to Sun Prairie crash
COVID-19 cases rise in Wisconsin children

Latest News

Wisconsin Assembly approves bill requiring civics education
Cursive requirements being debated at the Capitol
Teaching cursive would be required under Wisconsin bill
Grant Co. cow injured after colliding with vehicle, driver uninjured
Average number of COVID-19 cases drops in Wisconsin
A gavel.
Ex-juvenile court judge pleads guilty to child porn charges