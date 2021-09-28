Advertisement

UW official: Cooped up year helps spark big freshman numbers

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A school officials says University of Wisconsin-Madison’s record freshman enrollment this fall is due in part to pent-up demand among high school graduates who spent much of last year taking classes online.

Nearly 8,500 new freshman enrolled at the state’s largest public university earlier this month. That’s up 12% and nearly 1,000 freshman from the previous record set in fall 2019.

UW-Madison Provost Karl Scholz says in addition to the interest from students who navigated through COVID-19 protocols, the university’s reputation and standing was a factor in the record numbers.

The school says that nearly 3,900 students, or about 26% of the freshman class, are Wisconsin residents. Scholz says that’s the most in 20 years.

