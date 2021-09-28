Advertisement

Warm Temperatures Through the Week

Highs are expected in the upper 70s to middle 80s
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Quiet weather will continue across southern Wisconsin as we head toward the beginning of October. High pressure will be drifting off to the east of here today. This ridge will bring lots of sunshine to the region for today and tomorrow. Since we will be on the west side of the ridge, wind will be southerly. Temperatures will be above average with highs reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s for much of southern Wisconsin today. Wind will remain fairly light in the 5 to 10 mph range over the next several days. Above average temperatures are expected to continue through the week with highs mostly in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Rain chances move back into the picture during the upcoming weekend.

Warm temperatures and lots of sunshine coming up.
Warm temperatures and lots of sunshine coming up.(wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. High 79. Wind: Southeast 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 49. Wind: Southeast 5.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 84.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 81.

