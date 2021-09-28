Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly set to vote on critical race theory ban

(Adam Mintzer)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin public schools would be prohibited from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias under a Republican bill up for passage in the state Assembly.

The measure up for an Assembly vote Tuesday would also have to pass the state Senate before it would head to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, where it almost certainly would be vetoed.

The bill has no Democratic co-sponsors, but they don’t have the votes to stop it in the Legislature.

Wisconsin’s proposal follows a national trend of Republican-controlled legislatures moving to thwart certain ideas they associate with “critical race theory.”

