Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly to vote on $100 million for mental health

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to vote on a Republican-authored bill that would require Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to spend $100 million in COVID-19 relief funding on mental health programs in schools.

The measure up for approval Tuesday faces a nearly certain veto from Evers.

He has already vetoed two similar bills that would direct how he spends COVID-19 funding from the federal government that is currently left to the discretion of the governor to hand out.

Republican Rep. Jon Plumer, of Lodi, says the bill he sponsored is designed to address mental health needs of students who have been suffering throughout the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post
Four ambulances called to Sun Prairie crash
COVID-19 cases rise in Wisconsin children
"Help wanted" sign
Stoughton manufacturer cites labor shortage for wage increase decision

Latest News

Wisconsin Assembly voting on requiring civics education
Cursive requirements being debated at the Capitol
Teaching cursive would be required under Wisconsin bill
(Photo source: WLOX)
Wisconsin Senate to vote on stiffer animal abuse penalties
Senate Republicans to vote on “born-alive” legislation