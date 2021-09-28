Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly voting on requiring civics education

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A statewide civics curriculum would be created that all Wisconsin public and private schools would have to follow under a Republican-authored bill up for approval in the state Assembly.

The measure being voted on Tuesday would also require all public school students to take at least a half credit in civics education in order to graduate.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos introduced the measure, saying the country faces a “civics education crisis.” Groups representing private schools, including those in Wisconsin’s voucher program, oppose having the requirement to teach civics placed on them.

The Wisconsin Association of School Boards says nearly all school districts are already providing civics education.

