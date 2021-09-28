Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate to vote on stiffer animal abuse penalties

(Photo source: WLOX)
(Photo source: WLOX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate is set to vote on a bill that would increase the penalty for abusing animals in Wisconsin.

The Republican-authored bill would increase the penalty from a $500 fine to a felony punishable by three-and-a-half years in prison if the perpetrator knows or should have known that his or her actions could result in serious injury to the animal.

Anyone who intentionally causes serious injury to an animal would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to six years in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post
Four ambulances called to Sun Prairie crash
COVID-19 cases rise in Wisconsin children
"Help wanted" sign
Stoughton manufacturer cites labor shortage for wage increase decision

Latest News

Wisconsin Assembly to vote on $100 million for mental health
Wisconsin Assembly voting on requiring civics education
Cursive requirements being debated at the Capitol
Teaching cursive would be required under Wisconsin bill
Senate Republicans to vote on “born-alive” legislation