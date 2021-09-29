11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - An 11-year-old girl was killed Tuesday night after a shooting in Fitchburg, police stated Wednesday afternoon. Officers have also arrested a suspect.

Fitchburg Police Department officers were called around 9:35 p.m. to the 5100 block of Curry Court for the report of a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, EMS officials took the 11-year-old girl to a local hospital.

She was later pronounced dead.

Officers took a 15-year-old boy into custody and took him to the Dane County Jail. He is accused of first degree reckless homicide.

Fitchburg Police Department is still investigating this incident.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating as well, and is not yet releasing the name of the victim.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.