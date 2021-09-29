All lanes blocked on US 151 near Waupun due to semi-rollover

WAUPUN, Wis. (WMTV) - A semi-rollover closed both lanes on US 151 between HWY 49 and HWY 26 Wednesday morning.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Dodge County Dispatch said at 3:40 a.m. a tow truck was on the scene and the lanes should reopen shortly.

The semi-truck was the only vehicle involved, we are still waiting to learn if there are any injuries.

