All lanes blocked on US 151 near Waupun due to semi-rollover

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:44 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAUPUN, Wis. (WMTV) - A semi-rollover closed both lanes on US 151 between HWY 49 and HWY 26 Wednesday morning.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Dodge County Dispatch said at 3:40 a.m. a tow truck was on the scene and the lanes should reopen shortly.

The semi-truck was the only vehicle involved, we are still waiting to learn if there are any injuries.

