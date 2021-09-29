Americans are stressing out over COVID-19 and Delta variant, poll finds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Americans are stressing out over COVID-19 and the Delta variant is only compounding the issue.

A recent poll has found Americans’ anxiety over the coronavirus are at the highest level it’s been since last winter, according to UW Health.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found 41% of people reported being “extremely” or “very” worried about themselves or family getting sick with COVID-19. This is up from 21% in June, though it was about the same in January.

UW Health noted school being back in session and children under 12 years old not being eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine has made people more concerned for their safety.

The health system shared four ways people can cope with anxiety:

Identify and validate feelings: Anxiety, worry and uncertainty are all normal reactions to the pandemic, UW Health assures. Doctors ask that people acknowledge their emotions and then express them healthily such as through a work out, getting a good night’s sleep or talking with a loved one.

Future Forecasting: People can worry about what they cannot control, but UW Health tells people to ask “Is this thought helping or hurting me?” If it is not helpful, doctors say people should change their train of thought to something more hopeful or that feels good.

Focus on what you can control : Uncertainty can make people feel anxious, so people should focus on what they can control.

Seek professional help, such as with your doctor or a behavioral health specialist.

