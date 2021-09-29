Advertisement

Bears move closer to leaving Soldier Field for the suburbs

Cincinnati Bengals kick off to the Chicago Bears to start the first half of an NFL football...
Cincinnati Bengals kick off to the Chicago Bears to start the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears took a major step toward moving out of their longtime home at Soldier Field and into the suburbs by signing a purchase agreement for Arlington Park about 30 miles northwest of the city.

The team made the announcement in a news release and Churchill Downs Incorporated, which owns the property officially known as Arlington International Racecourse, announced that the sale price was $197.2 million.

Team president Ted Phillips says that “much work remains to be completed” before the deal can be finalized.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightoot’s office says it remains open to discussions to keep the team from leaving what has been its lakefront home since 1971.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post
Madison Mom worried for son’s safety after school fight at East High School
Four ambulances called to Sun Prairie crash
Tree trimmer killed in Dane Co. after truck’s bucket touches power line

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is flanked by Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday as they...
Bucks’ Antetokounmpo feeling fine but monitoring his knee
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams catches a touchdown pass against the San...
Packers beat 49ers 30-28
Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes reacts after striking out a batter during the seventh inning...
Brewers clinch the NL Central Division Title
Team USA captain Steve Stricker greets fans on the second hole during a Ryder Cup singles match...
Americans win Ryder Cup in a rout, send Europe a message