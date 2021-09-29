Extra patrols placed outside 2 Madison schools after Snapchat threats

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District asked for extra police officers to be stationed outside two of its schools Wednesday morning after vague threats surfaced on Snapchat the previous day.

They asked the Madison Police Dept. to send the extra patrols to Whitehorse Middle School and Schenk Elementary School around the time students were arriving. District officials also told police they may need officers to return later in the day, as they investigate.

According to the district, the decision to step up security Wednesday was made out of an abundance of caution.

The district explained in a statement that students reported “concerning content” that was sent in a group chat. In addition to the inappropriate images, the students described a group call on the social media platform during which people were heard making threatening comments, including about bringing a gun to school.

The Madison Metropolitan School District requested additional officers for Herbert Schenk Elementary School on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, after reports of social media threats the previous day. (WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)

The district’s statement applauded the students who initially reported the group chats. It also commended those who dropped out of the chat as soon as the conversation “became inappropriate and threatening.”

The students accused of making the threats could face disciplinary action under the district’s Behavior Education Plan, the statement noted.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.