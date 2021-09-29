Advertisement

Extra patrols placed outside 2 Madison schools after Snapchat threats

The Madison Metropolitan School District requested additional officers for Whitehorse...
The Madison Metropolitan School District requested additional officers for Whitehorse Elementary School on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, after reports of social media threats the previous day.(WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District asked for extra police officers to be stationed outside two of its schools Wednesday morning after vague threats surfaced on Snapchat the previous day.

They asked the Madison Police Dept. to send the extra patrols to Whitehorse Middle School and Schenk Elementary School around the time students were arriving. District officials also told police they may need officers to return later in the day, as they investigate.

According to the district, the decision to step up security Wednesday was made out of an abundance of caution.

The district explained in a statement that students reported “concerning content” that was sent in a group chat. In addition to the inappropriate images, the students described a group call on the social media platform during which people were heard making threatening comments, including about bringing a gun to school.

The Madison Metropolitan School District requested additional officers for Herbert Schenk...
The Madison Metropolitan School District requested additional officers for Herbert Schenk Elementary School on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, after reports of social media threats the previous day.(WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)

The district’s statement applauded the students who initially reported the group chats. It also commended those who dropped out of the chat as soon as the conversation “became inappropriate and threatening.”

The students accused of making the threats could face disciplinary action under the district’s Behavior Education Plan, the statement noted.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post
Madison Mom worried for son’s safety after school fight at East High School
Four ambulances called to Sun Prairie crash
COVID-19 cases rise in Wisconsin children

Latest News

American Family Children's Hospital introduces its new facility dog, Kiko, on Sept. 29, 2021.
Meet Kiko! AmFam Children’s Hospital’s newest, furriest employee
American Family Children's Hospital introduces its new facility dog, Kiko, on Sept. 29, 2021.
American Family Children's Hospital new facility dog, Kiko
Grant Fuhrman, 16, appears in Winnebago County Court via video feed to face an attempted...
Judge suppresses teen’s statements in Oshkosh school stabbing
Heavy police presence reported in Fitchburg Tuesday night.
One person arrested in Fitchburg shooting that sent someone to the hospital