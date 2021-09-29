First Alert: Cloudy and rainy for the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - September ends on a warm note! However, October begins with a more seasonable trend - and one that includes some rain. That’s right - our summer-like stretch is finally breaking.

The dominant ridge of high-pressure will hold for another day. Temperatures tonight fall into the mid 50s under a mainly clear sky and a light SE wind. Sunshine is back for Thursday as highs once again top out in the lower 80s near Madison. Cooler temperatures are likely along the shore of Lake Michigan and areas East of Madison.

Clouds build into Western Wisconsin on Friday. As the ridge finally pushes East, a cluster of showers will slowly make its way into the Badger State. Most will see the cloud cover, but not everyone will see rainfall. The best chances of rain arrive Saturday as a cold front moves across the region. Showers (perhaps a few storms) develop ahead of and along the frontal boundary. Highs will only climb into the mid 70s.

Next week starts off with cloud cover a few showers. Highs stay near average - in the upper 60s.

