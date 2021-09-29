Advertisement

Janesville man receives 5-year sentence for child porn

By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville man was sentenced to five years in federal prison Tuesday after pleading guilty earlier this year of receiving child pornography.

Brian Garbe was also ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release once his prison term ends, the U.S. Attorney’s Office noted in a statement announcing the sentence. Acting U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea added that the judge felt the 47-year-old’s “horrendous decision” was mitigated by his military service and mental health issues.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Garbe purchased child pornography three times from a website dedicated to child exploitation in 2016 and he had visited the site numerous times between September 2015 and March 2018.

A search of his home in 2018 found more than 1,000 images and videos depicting child pornography, O’Shea added. His arrest came following an investigation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice, and the Janesville Police Dept.

