Judge suppresses teen’s statements in Oshkosh school stabbing

Grant Fuhrman, 16, appears in Winnebago County Court via video feed to face an attempted...
Grant Fuhrman, 16, appears in Winnebago County Court via video feed to face an attempted homicide charge (WBAY photo)(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — A Winnebago County judge has agreed to suppress statements a high school student made to police from a hospital bed hours after he was accused of stabbing a school resource officer.

Eighteen-year-old Grant Fuhrman is facing an attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge in connection with the incident at Oshkosh West High School in December 2019.

Fuhrman is accused of stabbing Michael Wissink with a barbecue fork after which the officer shot Fuhrman in the chest.

Judge Daniel Bissett agreed Tuesday to suppress Fuhrman’s statements to investigators after considering a variety of factors, including Fuhrman’s age, level of education, physical condition and ability, or lack thereof, to have a parent present.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

