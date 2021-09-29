Advertisement

KO’d: Devin Williams hits wall, breaks hand; out of playoffs

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Devin Williams, right, meets on the mound with catcher Luke Maile...
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Devin Williams, right, meets on the mound with catcher Luke Maile during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams fractured his throwing hand when he punched a wall after his team celebrated its NL Central title.

The injury likely knocks him out for the entire postseason. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns says Williams’ injury likely will require surgery.

Stearns says there’s an “outside chance” the 2020 NL rookie of the year could be available for the World Series if the Brewers get that far.

Williams has an 8-2 record with a 2.50 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 54 innings this season.

