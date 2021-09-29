Madison man arrested in shooting death released; DA cites “Castle Doctrine”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man arrested on a first-degree homicide count stemming from a deadly shooting on Madison’s west side earlier this week has been released from jail at the request of the Dane Co. District Attorney, who explained Wednesday that he believed the shooter was acting in self-defense, under the so-called Castle Doctrine.

According to a statement from the District Attorney’s Office, Doyle Jay Reifert was to be released without any charges being filed against him and without bail conditions. The 59-year-old Madison man was arrested following a shooting Monday evening in the 2100 block of Harley Drive that left one person dead. Authorities have not released that individual’s name.

Dist. Atty. Ismael Ozanne explained his office determined Reifert was in the room he rented when the person who died in the shooting entered “forcibly and unlawfully,” then, that person reportedly refused to leave and took an aggressive stance against Reifert. Based on that, the district attorney stated the state’s self-defense statute that is commonly known as the Castle Doctrine applied.

“The law does not permit me to consider whether Mr. Reifert had an ability to flee or retreat from this situation and I am required to presume that Mr. Reifert reasonably believed the force used was necessary,” Ozanne wrote in the statement.

Based on that, Ozanne stated he did not believe he could prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt and therefore he should not pursue charges.

“This is not a final decision on whether Mr. Reifert will face charges but I believe this is the correct decision at this time,” he added.

