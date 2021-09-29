Advertisement

Madison man arrested in shooting death released; DA cites “Castle Doctrine”

MPD investigate on scene of shooting.
MPD investigate on scene of shooting.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man arrested on a first-degree homicide count stemming from a deadly shooting on Madison’s west side earlier this week has been released from jail at the request of the Dane Co. District Attorney, who explained Wednesday that he believed the shooter was acting in self-defense, under the so-called Castle Doctrine.

According to a statement from the District Attorney’s Office, Doyle Jay Reifert was to be released without any charges being filed against him and without bail conditions. The 59-year-old Madison man was arrested following a shooting Monday evening in the 2100 block of Harley Drive that left one person dead. Authorities have not released that individual’s name.

Dist. Atty. Ismael Ozanne explained his office determined Reifert was in the room he rented when the person who died in the shooting entered “forcibly and unlawfully,” then, that person reportedly refused to leave and took an aggressive stance against Reifert. Based on that, the district attorney stated the state’s self-defense statute that is commonly known as the Castle Doctrine applied.

“The law does not permit me to consider whether Mr. Reifert had an ability to flee or retreat from this situation and I am required to presume that Mr. Reifert reasonably believed the force used was necessary,” Ozanne wrote in the statement.

Based on that, Ozanne stated he did not believe he could prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt and therefore he should not pursue charges.

“This is not a final decision on whether Mr. Reifert will face charges but I believe this is the correct decision at this time,” he added.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post
Madison Mom worried for son’s safety after school fight at East High School
Four ambulances called to Sun Prairie crash
Tree trimmer killed in Dane Co. after truck’s bucket touches power line

Latest News

Authorities: 3 killed in crash of small plane in Wisconsin
Cincinnati Bengals kick off to the Chicago Bears to start the first half of an NFL football...
Bears move closer to leaving Soldier Field for the suburbs
McFarland High School woodshop students learn about the cycle of lumber from a sawmill operator
A lesson on lumber: McFarland High woodshop students learn logging
Janesville man receives 5-year sentence for child porn