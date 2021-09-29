Madison police issue arrest warrant for suspect in Martha Lane homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of an 18-year-old man who is accused of a homicide in early September.

MPD reports that Jeremiah Cain is considered armed and dangerous. He may be in the Madison area, but police say he has ties to Chicago.

Cain is accused of first degree intentional homicide in the Sept. 6 shooting death of a 20-year-old man.

Officers arrived around 6:45 p.m. to the 4600 block of Martha Lane for shots fired and an injured person.

Authorities took the victim to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries. The medical examiner’s office is conducting more testing.

Anyone with information on Cain or where he is should call Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014. MPD noted callers may receive an award.

