Advertisement

Madison police issue arrest warrant for suspect in Martha Lane homicide

The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of an 18-year-old man who is accused of a homicide in early September.

MPD reports that Jeremiah Cain is considered armed and dangerous. He may be in the Madison area, but police say he has ties to Chicago.

Cain is accused of first degree intentional homicide in the Sept. 6 shooting death of a 20-year-old man.

Officers arrived around 6:45 p.m. to the 4600 block of Martha Lane for shots fired and an injured person.

Authorities took the victim to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries. The medical examiner’s office is conducting more testing.

Anyone with information on Cain or where he is should call Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014. MPD noted callers may receive an award.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID-19 social media post
Madison Mom worried for son’s safety after school fight at East High School
Tree trimmer killed in Dane Co. after truck’s bucket touches power line
Four ambulances called to Sun Prairie crash

Latest News

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify two people to determine what their...
Police seek information on pair who allegedly dropped injured man off at Baraboo hospital
Sterling Hall headlines
Podcast | Making Wisconsin: Remembering the Sterling Hall bombing
59-year-old Madison man released after arrest in Madison homicide
Heavy police presence reported in Fitchburg Tuesday night.
One person arrested in Fitchburg shooting that sent someone to the hospital