Meet Kiko! AmFam Children’s Hospital’s newest, furriest employee

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - American Family Children’s Hospital welcomed its newest staff member this week – and she is truly an employee like no other. On Wednesday, UW Health introduced people to Kiko, a two-year-old golden retriever, whose job will be helping children get through those stressful moments at the hospital.

“Kiko has a very calming presence, and most kids are already familiar with dogs so she will be a great addition to our team,” UW Health Kids Child Life Specialist Breanna Hampton explained. “I am honored to work with her and can’t wait to get started.”

Hampton, who is medically trained to help kids and families deal with all of the information that comes with a hospital stay, will partner with Kiko to offer customized interventions for patients, according to the hospital. For example, the dog may be asked to sit with a child who is getting blood drawn or undergoing another type of procedure.

For now, though, Kiko, who came to the hospital from Georgia, is still getting acclimated to her new home and workplace. She is expected to start interacting with patients soon.

A trailblazer, Kiko is the first facility dog in the state, UW Health noted, but she may not be the only dog on its staff for long. The organization that trained her, Canine Assistants, is expected to connect them with their second facility dog sometime next spring. The hospital did not provide any information about that pup.

The dogs are part of the hospitals “Canine Health And Medical Pals” (or CHAMPS) program. The facility dogs will work 40 hours a week with dedicated responsibilities and “very specific intervention and coping plans.”

The hospital was quick to point out that this initiative does not replace its Pet Pals, the volunteer program started a quarter-century ago that uses dogs to provide comfort in group settings. That program, however, is on hold right now because of the pandemic.

